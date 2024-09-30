XPeng Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,635 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $4,049,308.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.5 and $17.0 for XPeng, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.45 $4.25 $4.25 $10.00 $1.7M 26.1K 16.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.35 $10.00 $957.4K 26.1K 10.2K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $10.00 $772.7K 26.1K 12.1K XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $1.48 $1.2 $1.35 $17.00 $94.5K 1.2K 714 XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.05 $12.50 $69.2K 8.2K 1.4K

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of XPeng, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

XPeng's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 28,617,390, the XPEV's price is down by -3.42%, now at $12.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. Expert Opinions on XPeng

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.5.

Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for XPeng with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

