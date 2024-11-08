XPeng successfully hosted in XPENG AI Day event

XPENG (XPEV) Motors successfully hosted its XPENG AI Day event, live-streamed globally from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou. Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng presented XPENG’s latest achievements, unveiling innovations across AI vehicles, robotics, and flying cars, including the much-anticipated XPENG Kunpeng Super Electric System and the Turing AI Intelligent Driving System. On November 7, XPENG officially launched the XPENG P7+, the world’s first AI-defined vehicle, in China. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said, “We firmly believe that ‘technology changes the world.’ Through our products and technological innovations, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the exploration of future mobility worldwide. This vision has been the driving force in all my pursuits since Day One – whether in entrepreneurship, investment, developing cars, flying cars, or robotics.”

