News & Insights

Stocks

XPeng successfully hosted in XPENG AI Day event

November 08, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

XPENG (XPEV) Motors successfully hosted its XPENG AI Day event, live-streamed globally from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou. Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng presented XPENG’s latest achievements, unveiling innovations across AI vehicles, robotics, and flying cars, including the much-anticipated XPENG Kunpeng Super Electric System and the Turing AI Intelligent Driving System. On November 7, XPENG officially launched the XPENG P7+, the world’s first AI-defined vehicle, in China. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said, “We firmly believe that ‘technology changes the world.’ Through our products and technological innovations, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the exploration of future mobility worldwide. This vision has been the driving force in all my pursuits since Day One – whether in entrepreneurship, investment, developing cars, flying cars, or robotics.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XPEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.