Xpeng Stock Jumps 15% Over The Last Week. What Next?

Xpeng’s stock (NYSE: XPEV) has rallied by over 15% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500, which rose by 2.5% over the same period. The gains in Xpeng come amid a broader rally in American depositary receipts of Chinese companies after a report in the Chinese state media indicated that the government would support overseas listings, with regulators from the U.S. and China progressing toward a cooperation plan. Chinese ADRs have faced considerable pressure in recent months, amid regulatory and delisting concerns in the U.S and the news is likely helping sentiment. Separately, there are a couple of factors specific to Xpeng that have helped its stock as well. The company raised prices on its vehicles by between 10,100 yuan (about $1,580) to 20,000 yuan (about $3,140) before subsidies last week. The move indicates the company’s strong pricing power and could likely help to maintain margins as costs of components and raw materials surge. Xpeng stock also saw some favorable calls from brokerage analysts and this has also likely helped the stock over the last week.

So is Xpeng stock worth looking at, at current levels of about $29 per share? We think it is. Even after last week’s rally, Xpeng stock remains down by about 42% year-to-date presenting a decent entry point. The stock also trades at just about 3.8x consensus 2022 revenue, which is well below EV bellwether Tesla, which trades at almost 12x 2022 consensus revenue. Now the outlook for Xpeng’s business actually appears pretty strong. Consensus estimates for Xpeng’s revenue project roughly 100% growth this year. The longer-term picture also looks positive given strong overall EV demand and favorable regulation in China. EV sales in China, including plug-in hybrids, rose by about 170% in 2021 to close to 3 million units, and EV penetration as a percentage of new-car sales in China stood at approximately 15% last year and this number is only poised to grow. Xpeng recently carried out some upgrades at its Zhaoqing plant and this could help the company improve deliveries and meet its growing order backlog. The company has also been making deeper inroads into the European market, recently launching its P5 electric sedan, which is seen as a lower-priced rival to Tesla’s Model 3, in markets including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] XPEV Return -20% -42% -32% S&P 500 Return 3% -5% 102% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -9% 259%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/24/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

