XPeng Stock: Is the Market’s Earnings Response Wrong?

XPeng (XPEV) is a China-based smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. I am bullish on the stock.

The EV revolution is here to stay, but picking the best automakers to invest in can be a challenge since there are so many startups on the market today. XPeng isn't the most famous one, but it's growing fast, and there's fresh data available to prove it.

Still, the market's initial response to data can be surprising sometimes - and perhaps even irrational. If investors are in a mood to dump their XPeng shares in the short term, they'll do it regardless of the data that's published.

A true contrarian is willing to jump into a trade during peak pessimism, especially when a stock price doesn't seem to reflect the intrinsic value of a company. It's not emotionally easy to do this, but this is an essential part of the "buy low, sell high" strategy - and right now, you can "buy low" with XPeng stock.

Consider the Circumstances

In late 2021, XPeng stock was trading in the $50s and even touched a 52-week high of $56.45. Buying in the $50s would have been a mistake, but buying during peak optimism can often be costly.

The optimism is now in the rear-view mirror as XPeng stock was recently in the low $20s. Sure, it can be scary to invest in a stock that has lost 50% of its value in a matter of months. However, investors should consider all of the circumstances that may have led to the downfall of XPeng stock.

For one thing, EV stocks generally went too high, too quickly last year. It's perfectly natural, therefore, to see some of the air being let out of the balloon. Also, we have to remember that XPeng is a Chinese company, and that country has had to deal with recent waves of COVID-19. Naturally, this has put negative pressure on many China-based businesses' bottom lines.

On top of all that, XPeng has had to persist through global supply-chain bottlenecks. Automotive parts simply aren't as easily available in 2022 as they were in prior years. Production lines are slowing down, and it costs more to manufacture cars and other products.

So, investors should be reasonable about their expectations with XPeng. Any posted results should be considered in the context of the aforementioned challenges. Just because the investing community is disappointed with XPeng's results, it doesn't mean that you have to be disappointed.

Staying Confident

Even if some traders are worried, CEO He Xiaopeng doesn't seem to be excessively worried about the challenges that XPeng is facing in 2022. Xiaopeng recently stated, "We remain confident in expanding our market share despite the impact of semiconductor shortage[s] and COVID-19."

How has XPeng been able to overcome these problems? Xiaopeng explains, "Superior in-house technology development capability and proactive supply chain management enabled us to address supply chain challenges more efficiently." That's encouraging, but did XPeng's superior technology produce superior results in early 2022?

The answer is definitely yes, as XPeng really knocked it out of the park with its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. If you can believe it, XPeng's 34,561 quarterly vehicle deliveries represent a 159% year-over-year increase.

Also, on a year-over-year basis, XPeng's quarterly revenue of roughly $1.18 billion indicated a 152.6% improvement. In light of these results, Xiaopeng had every right to declare, "Our first-quarter performance marked a strong start to 2022. Demand for our high-quality EV products was robust, and our proprietary suite of technologies continue[s] to lead the industry."

Now, here's where the skeptics might take issue with XPeng. Reportedly, the company's net earnings loss widened to approximately $268.3 million during 2022's first quarter. This might seem surprising since, clearly, XPeng is demonstrating revenue growth.

However, the ongoing challenges of supply-chain disruptions and COVID-19 undoubtedly have made it more difficult for XPeng to translate its revenues into bottom-line profits. So, if you're confident (like XPeng's CEO is) that the company will be able to overcome these challenges in the long run, then it could make sense to buy XPeng stock now.

In terms of forward guidance, XPeng seems optimistic. For the second quarter of 2022, XPeng expects to deliver 31,000 to 34,000 vehicles, which would represent a year-over-year increase of around 78.2% to 95.4%.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, XPEV stock comes in as a Strong Buy, based on nine Buys and one Hold rating. The average XPeng price target is $42.56, implying 109.5% upside potential.

The Takeaway

While XPeng's fiscal data isn't perfect, it's generally moving on the right path when we take the company's challenges into consideration. With this in mind, it's possible to formulate a bullish stance on XPeng stock as the share price plumbs new short-term lows.

Thus, now is the time to consider taking a contrarian position and implementing an audacious, "buy low" strategy with XPeng stock.

