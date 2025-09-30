XPeng September Smart EV Deliveries Up 95%

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV, 9868.HK) delivered a record 41,581 smart electric vehicles in September 2025, marking a 95% year-over-year increase.

For the third quarter of 2025, XPeng delivered 116,007 smart EVs, up 149% from the same period last year.

Cumulative deliveries for the first nine months of 2025 reached 313,196 units, representing a 218% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

In September, the 10,000th New XPENG P7 officially rolled off the production line, making XPENG P7 the fastest model in the Company's lineup to achieve 40 JPH (jobs per hour) on a new production line, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.