Markets

XPENG Selects Magna To Assemble Smart Electric Vehicles For European Market

September 15, 2025 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Magna has announced that XPENG, a Chinese smart electric vehicle manufacturer, has selected the company to assemble two new models for the European market. Serial production of these new smart electric vehicles will begin in third quarter of 2025.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, said: "Our partnership with Magna fits perfectly in our vision and strategy to strengthen our European capabilities. It is a first step in our growth in Europe as we have a long-term commitment to Europe."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.