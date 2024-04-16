XPeng (SEHK:9868) Price Target Decreased by 10.95% to 55.46

The average one-year price target for XPeng (SEHK:9868) has been revised to 55.46 / share. This is an decrease of 10.95% from the prior estimate of 62.29 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.15 to a high of 112.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.59% from the latest reported closing price of 27.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng. This is a decrease of 230 owner(s) or 65.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9868 is 0.27%, a decrease of 40.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.36% to 75,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,081K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,977K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 48.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,931K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 46.61% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,471K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,448K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,563K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 2.32% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,579K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares, representing a decrease of 28.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 9.28% over the last quarter.

