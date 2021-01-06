Xpeng Remains Promising, But Watch the Political Risk

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock was one of 2020’s biggest standouts among the electrical vehicle (EV) stocks. Indeed, XPEV stock ran up from its post-initial public offering (IPO) trading level around $20 to a high of $74.

Since then, however, shares cooled considerably, with Xpeng closing 2020 back at $43. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. Things had gotten a little frothy for EV stocks in general and XPEV stock in particular.

So the pullback offers a more favorable entry point. It is worth considering if there is anything more ominous driving the recent correction than a mere shakeout in the EV stocks, though.

Delisting Risk and Political Concerns

A few days ago, the New York Stock Exchange decided to delist three prominent Chinese telecom companies from its stock exchanges. These include giants such as China Mobile (NYSE:CHL). China Mobile alone has a market capitalization of more than $100 billion and is one of the world’s largest telecom companies. Thus, it’s a power play on the United States’ part to remove a company like it from the financial markets.

In making its move, the NYSE cited national security concerns, saying the telecom companies were tied to the Chinese Communist Party. Apparently, this move came as a result of a recent executive order forbidding doing business with certain entities deemed to be national security risks.

Given the controversy over cell phone and technology producer Huawei in recent years, it’s not that big of a stretch to see how the telecom companies would become the next targets. That said, it’s a pretty big move to go after consumer cell phone service providers like this, and makes you wonder who might be next.

EV companies could definitely be in the future line of fire. It’s not hard to make a security risk case there as well, particularly as cars become more sophisticated and collect and retain more data about their owners.

More broadly, China threatened retaliatory action against the U.S. in return for this move against its telecom companies. Right now, this has all the makings of a vicious cycle that could cause a lot of collateral economic damage.

In light of that, XPEV stock is riskier than U.S.-based EV companies, at least for the time being.

Long-Term Story Remains Intact

Political concerns could certainly derail XPEV stock in the short term, there’s no denying that. However, the fundamental case for the company itself looks as strong as ever. As I described previously, Xpeng is following in Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) footsteps and is taking on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) directly.

Nio’s chief executive officer famously said that Nio would be the Tesla-beater within China. So far, that’s paid off for Nio’s investors. And now Xpeng, by adopting advanced light detection and ranging (lidar) technology, is looking to change the game against Tesla and other established EV rivals. Whoever gets the jump on truly autonomous driving in China will be in fantastic position.

Our Mark Hake agrees as well. He sees XPEV stock being worth $82 within the next two years. I share his view that the Chinese EV market will grow exponentially in coming years. This, as opposed to linear growth, should give enough room for multiple companies such as Tesla and Xpeng to enjoy outsized growth at the same time.

At least for now, it’s not yet a winner-take-all market, and the tide is rising.

As Hake noted, Xpeng also raised money at a good time recently – with its share price at a relative high point – giving it the funding needed to build production capacity for future growth plans. While the share price has been on a wild ride, the business plan hasn’t meaningfully changed.

XPEV Stock Verdict

By all accounts, Xpeng appears to have a bright future. And now, with XPEV stock on a sharp dip from its recent highs, there is a potential trading opportunity setting up as well.

If you’re looking for EV stocks to buy heading into 2021, Xpeng is definitely one to keep near the top of your watchlist. Just do be watchful of the current events coming out of China. Further bad news on the trade relations front could lead to another sharp dip lower for XPEV stock and other Chinese EV stocks. Though, of course, that in turn could be an excellent buying opportunity.

Regardless, with seemingly solid fundamentals, Xpeng is one EV company to watch in coming months.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

