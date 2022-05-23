XPeng Q1 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Climb; Sees Revenue Growth In Q2

(RTTNews) - Chinese smart electric vehicle company XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported Monday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1.70 billion or $268.3 million, compared with RMB786.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB1,528.2 million or $241.1 million, compared with RMB696.3 million last year.

Net loss per American depositary share was RMB2.00 or $0.32, compared with RMB0.99 last year.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB1.80 or $0.28, compared with RMB0.88 a year ago.

Total revenues were RMB7,454.9 million or $1.18 billion, an increase of 152.6 percent from RMB2,950.9 million in the same period last year, but down 12.9 percent sequentially.

Total deliveries reached 9,002 vehicles in April 2022, representing a 75 percent increase year-over-year.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects total revenues to be between RMB6.8 billion and RMB7.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 80.8 percent to 99.4 percent.

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 31,000 and 34,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 78.2 percent to 95.4 percent.

