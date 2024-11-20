XPeng price target raised to $14 from $9 at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee raised the firm’s price target on XPeng (XPEV) to $14 from $9 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported a strong Q3 margin beat and provided bullish Q4 guidance and strong 2025 product cycle.
