XPeng price target raised to $14 from $9 at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee raised the firm’s price target on XPeng (XPEV) to $14 from $9 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported a strong Q3 margin beat and provided bullish Q4 guidance and strong 2025 product cycle.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XPEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.