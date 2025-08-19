XPeng Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - XPeng (XPEV) posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 0.48 billion for the second quarter, compared with a loss of RMB 1.28 billion, prior year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.50 compared to a loss of RMB 1.36. Excluding items, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 0.39 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 1.22 billion. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 0.41 compared to a loss of RMB 1.29.

Total revenues were RMB 18.27 billion, an increase of 125.3% from last year. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB 16.88 billion, an increase of 147.6%. Total deliveries of vehicles were 103,181, an increase of 241.6% from 30,207, last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 113,000 and 118,000, and total revenues to be between RMB 19.6 billion and RMB 21.0 billion.

