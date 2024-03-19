XPeng Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Revenues From Vehicle Sales Up 162.3%

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) posted a fourth quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 1.35 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 2.36 billion, a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.51 compared with a loss of RMB 2.74. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 1.98 compared with a loss of RMB 2.57.

Fourth quarter total revenues were RMB 13.05 billion, up 153.9% from RMB 5.14 billion, prior year. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB 12.23 billion, an increase of 162.3% from the same period of 2022. Total deliveries of vehicles were 60,158, an increase of 170.9% from 22,204, last year.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB 45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.