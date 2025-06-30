XPENG Participates in CVPR WAD to Showcase Autonomous Driving Innovations and Launches World’s First AI-Powered Car, the G7

XPENG showcased its autonomous driving advancements at CVPR WAD, launching the AI-powered G7 and proposing L3 computing standards.
XPENG Motors was the only Chinese automaker invited to present at the 2025 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) in Nashville, where it shared its advancements in autonomous driving research alongside industry leaders like Waymo and NVIDIA. During the event, XPENG delivered a speech titled "Scaling up Autonomous Driving via Large Foundation Models" and announced the launch of the G7, the world’s first AI-powered production car featuring an L3 computing platform. The company also proposed two important standards for L3 autonomous systems: achieving over 2000 TOPS of computing power and integrating "VLA + VLM models" for onboard deployment. XPENG's participation highlights the shift in autonomous driving research toward contributions from automakers with extensive real-world data and fleets. Established in 2014, XPENG designs and manufactures Smart EVs and aims to lead in AI mobility technology.
- XPENG was the sole Chinese automaker invited to present its advancements in autonomous driving at the prestigious CVPR conference, highlighting its recognition among global industry leaders.
- XPENG showcased the G7, the world’s first AI-powered production car equipped with an L3-grade computing platform, indicating significant technological advancement in their product lineup.
- The company proposed key standards for L3 computing platforms, positioning itself as a leader in setting benchmarks for autonomous driving technology.
- XPENG's participation alongside industry giants like Waymo and NVIDIA underscores its commitment to innovation and collaboration in the autonomous driving sector.
- XPENG's announcement of its G7 AI-powered car and L3 computing standards may place pressure on the company to achieve ambitious technological benchmarks, raising concerns about the feasibility of meeting these standards in a competitive market.
- Being the sole Chinese automaker at the CVPR WAD could lead to heightened scrutiny and expectations from industry peers and regulators, potentially creating additional challenges for XPENG in maintaining its reputation and operational efficacy.
- The emphasis on L3 autonomous systems may expose XPENG to regulatory hurdles as the automotive industry grapples with an evolving legal landscape concerning autonomous driving technologies.
What recent event did XPENG participate in?
XPENG attended the 2025 CVPR workshop, showcasing its advancements in autonomous driving technology.
What did XPENG's presentation focus on?
XPENG's presentation focused on "Scaling up Autonomous Driving via Large Foundation Models."
What is the G7 car introduced by XPENG?
The G7 is the world’s first AI-powered car equipped with an L3 computing platform.
What standards did XPENG propose for L3 systems?
XPENG proposed standards for L3 systems that include 2000 TOPS computing power and onboard deployment of VLA + VLM models.
What does XPENG aim to achieve in mobility?
XPENG aims to lead the global Smart EV revolution through advanced AI-driven technology.
$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TMT GENERAL PARTNER LTD added 15,340,907 shares (+88.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,863,593
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,091,272 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,931,155
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 4,511,751 shares (+567.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,483,480
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,305,155 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,482,811
- ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD removed 3,087,020 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,963,054
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,505,375 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,911,370
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,461,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,091,573
$XPEV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/12/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
$XPEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tina Hou from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $24.0 on 06/17/2025
- Tim Hsaio from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 06/12/2025
- Eunice Lee from Bernstein set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025
- Eugene Hsiao from Macquarie set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025
XPENG invited to attend CVPR WAD, a top global autonomous driving workshop
XPENG was the sole Chinese automaker invited by the conference this year to share its autonomous driving R&D progress, sharing the stage with industry leaders like Waymo and NVIDIA
XPENG delivered a speech titled "Scaling up Autonomous Driving via Large Foundation Models". On the same day, XPENG announced the launch of the world’s first AI-powered car, the G7, equipped with an L3 computing platform, in China
XPENG has also proposed two key standards for L3 computing platforms:
Effective computing power exceeding 2000 TOPS
and
Onboard deployment of "VLA + VLM models"
GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading China-based high-tech company, was invited to present its advancements in foundational models for autonomous driving at the 2025 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the sole Chinese automotive company to receive this industry recognition.
On June 11, the CVPR 2025 was held in Nashville, Tennessee, the US. XPENG engaged in discussions with leading industry and academic experts, including Waymo, NVIDIA, UCLA, and the University of Tuebingen, to explore cutting-edge autonomous driving technologies. XPENG was the only Chinese automaker invited to participate in WAD. Past participants include Head of Tesla Autopilot, Former Tesla AI & Autopilot Lead, OpenAI Founding Member, Co-founder & CEO of Wayve.
XPENG delivered a speech titled "Scaling up Autonomous Driving via Large Foundation Models", offering peers some of the industry’s most substantial practical insights. On the same day, XPENG also announced G7, the world’s first AI-powered production car equipped with an L3-grade computing platform. XPENG introduced two key standards for next-generation L3 autonomous systems: Effective computing power exceeding 2000 TOPS and onboard deployment of "VLA (Vision-Language Action) + VLM (Vision-Language Motion) models".
The frontier of autonomous driving research is shifting to automakers with large-scale fleets and vast real-world data in this data-driven era. XPENG's participation in CVPR exemplifies how automakers are contributing practical expertise back to academic research.
About XPENG
Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.
To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.
XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).
For more information, please visit
https://www.xpeng.com/
.
Contacts:
For Media Enquiries:
XPENG PR Department
Email: pr@xiaopeng.com
Source: XPENG Motors
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fd9fa8-680e-4174-9393-738afe8ec35f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a99905d-51bf-478e-b337-db41da280ec7
