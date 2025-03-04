XPeng Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XPEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for XPeng. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $69,866, and 6 are calls, amounting to $243,950.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $21.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.9 $9.5 $10.41 $10.00 $52.0K 2.6K 50 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.0 $17.00 $50.0K 679 100 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.9 $4.65 $4.9 $17.00 $49.0K 679 200 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $21.00 $35.0K 25 100 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.34 $2.29 $2.34 $19.00 $34.8K 79 150

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Present Market Standing of XPeng Trading volume stands at 2,220,776, with XPEV's price down by -3.73%, positioned at $19.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for XPeng

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

