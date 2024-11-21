XPeng Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $931,729, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $526,364.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $15.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.5 $15.00 $225.0K 62 0 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.42 $15.00 $221.0K 62 2.0K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.55 $4.4 $4.42 $15.00 $212.6K 62 1.2K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $10.00 $160.0K 426 540 XPEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.55 $15.00 $113.7K 62 750

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Present Market Standing of XPeng Trading volume stands at 7,724,989, with XPEV's price down by -2.77%, positioned at $12.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 117 days. Expert Opinions on XPeng

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.85.

