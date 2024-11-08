XPeng officially launched P7+ in China

XPENG (XPEV) Motors has officially launched the P7+ in China, introducing the world’s first AI-defined vehicle. The P7+ delivers premium quality with advanced AI-driven technology, elevating intelligent driving and smart cockpit experiences through XPENG’s cutting-edge AI architecture. This launch underscores XPENG’s commitment to pioneering AI-defined mobility on a global scale.

