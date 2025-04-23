XPENG Motors Unveils Groundbreaking AI Technologies and Record-Breaking Electric Vehicles at Shanghai 2025

XPENG launched innovative technologies, including a next-gen AI model, ultra-fast charging, and a record-breaking MPV, XPENG X9.

XPENG Motors has made significant advancements in smart electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, showcasing its XPENG World Foundation Model which has 35 times the parameters of traditional VLA models, allowing for real-time adaptability in driving. The company also introduced its revolutionary 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology, enabling the new P7+ flagship model to achieve a 420km range with just 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, the XPENG X9 MPV has set a record with over 6,000 firm orders in just a week, while the company continues to expand globally, surpassing 700,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries. XPENG also demonstrated its IRON humanoid robots, featuring advanced dexterity and conversational capabilities, further emphasizing its commitment to innovation beyond automotive applications.

Potential Positives

Launched the XPENG World Foundation Model, featuring 35 times the parameters of conventional VLA models, enhancing real-time adaptation in driving scenarios.

Introduced the 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology, offering an industry-leading 420km range in just 10 minutes for the new P7+ flagship model.

Achieved over 6,000 firm orders for the XPENG X9 MPV within just seven days of its launch, setting a new record in the pure electric MPV sector.

Surpassed cumulative global deliveries of 700,000 vehicles, indicating strong market presence and demand for XPENG's products.

Potential Negatives

Despite showcasing significant technological advancements, the press release lacks specific performance metrics or detailed comparisons to competitors, which may raise questions about the practicality and readiness of the new technologies.



The emphasis on ambitious innovations such as the "XPENG World Foundation Model" and "5C Supercharging AI Battery" could lead to skepticism about the company's ability to deliver on these promises in real-world applications.



There is no mention of financial performance or profitability, which could be a concern for investors looking for evidence of financial health amidst technological advancements.

FAQ

What is the XPENG World Foundation Model?

The XPENG World Foundation Model is a next-gen AI system with 35 times the parameters of conventional VLA models, enabling real-time adaptation.

How fast does the 5C Supercharging AI Battery charge?

XPENG's 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology allows the P7+ to achieve a 420km range in just 10 minutes.

What record did the XPENG X9 achieve?

The XPENG X9 received over 6,000 firm orders within 7 days, setting a new record for the pure electric MPV industry.

What features do the IRON humanoid robots have?

XPENG's IRON humanoid robots exhibit human-like dexterity with 22 degrees of freedom and natural conversation capabilities.

What is XPENG's global delivery milestone?

XPENG has surpassed 700,000 cumulative deliveries globally, highlighting its significant growth in the smart electric vehicle market.

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XPEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ji Shi from CMB International Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Tim Hsiao from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

Full Release







Next-Gen AI Brain:



Launched the XPENG World Foundation Model with 35× the parameters of conventional VLA models, enabling real-time adaptation to complex driving scenarios



Launched the XPENG World Foundation Model with 35× the parameters of conventional VLA models, enabling real-time adaptation to complex driving scenarios





Ultra-Fast Charging Revolution:



Debuted 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology delivering 420km range in just 10 minutes on the new P7+ flagship



Debuted 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology delivering 420km range in just 10 minutes on the new P7+ flagship





Record-Breaking MPV XPENG X9:



Achieved over 6,000 firm orders in 7 days - a new pure electric MPV industry record



Achieved over 6,000 firm orders in 7 days - a new pure electric MPV industry record





IRON Humanoid Robot:



Showcased full-stack self-developed IRON robots with human-like dexterity (22-DOF hands) and natural conversation capabilities



Showcased full-stack self-developed IRON robots with human-like dexterity (22-DOF hands) and natural conversation capabilities





Global Growth:



Cumulative deliveries surpassing 700,000 units worldwide







SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a globally-orientated high-tech automotive company, showcased its latest breakthroughs in smart electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing its position as a global leader in AI-powered mobility solutions.







XPENG Auto Shanghai 2025 Asset Library







He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said, "Today marks a strategic evolution for XPENG - we're not merely launching products, but fundamentally redefining what an automotive company can be. Through our AI Tech Tree, we're building an integrated ecosystem where breakthrough innovations like our 5C Supercharging AI battery, Turing AI chip, and IRON robotics converge to create intelligent mobility solutions that learn, adapt, and transform transportation experiences."















Advancing the Frontiers of AI Mobility







Marking one year since achieving full-stack mass production of its AI system, XPENG has introduced the XPENG World Foundation Model - the next generation "AI Brain". This revolutionary architecture represents a leap in automotive intelligence, featuring 35 times the parameter count of conventional VLA (Vision-Language-Action) models. The system's self-optimizing capabilities enable real-time adaptation to unfamiliar driving scenarios, with its applications spanning AI-defined vehicles, robotics, and flying cars.















5C Ultra-Fast Charging Redefines EV Convenience







The spotlight shone on the world's first AI-defined car XPENG P7+. During the press conference, He Xiaopeng introduced the new Super Long Range Max Flagship Edition, equipped with XPENG's groundbreaking 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology. This innovation delivers an industry-leading 420km range with just 10 minutes of charging, while achieving an exceptional energy efficiency of 12.7kWh per 100km.















2025 XPENG X9 Begins Global Delivery







Following a grand launch event on April 15 in Hong Kong, XPENG has commenced worldwide deliveries of its 2025 X9 MPV. The updated model incorporates 496 enhancements, featuring the industry's first walk-through zero-gravity seats and standard high-level autonomous driving capabilities globally. Firm orders for the X9 surpassed 6,000 units within just seven days of launch, establishing a new record for pure electric MPVs.





XPENG delivered 94,008 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, with overseas deliveries reaching 7,615 units - a year-over-year increase of 370%. The company continues to lead China's smart EV market while accelerating its global expansion. To date, XPENG has been delivering more than 700,000 units worldwide.



























IRON Humanoid Robot Captures Global Attention







The XPENG exhibition became a must-visit destination thanks to the stunning demonstrations of XPENG IRON humanoid robots. Standing at 178cm with 22 degrees of freedom in its dexterous hands, IRON showcased remarkably human-like capabilities including natural conversation powered by XPENG's smart cockpit AI, smooth movements, and precise object manipulation. This full-stack self-developed robotics platform underscores XPENG's expanding technological capabilities beyond automotive applications.



















About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.





To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.





XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





