XPeng May Vehicle Delivers Surges

June 01, 2025 — 12:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) delivered 33,525 smart electric vehicles in May 2025. This was a huge increase of 230% compared to the same month last year. The company also continued its strong performance, selling more than 30,000 units for the seventh month in a row.

For the first five months of 2025, XPENG delivered 162,578 Smart EVs, marking a 293% increase compared to the same period last year.

XNGP said it achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 85% in urban driving in May 2025.

