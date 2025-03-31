Markets
XPeng March, Q1 Smart EV Deliveries Surge

March 31, 2025 — 08:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) delivered 33,205 smart electric vehicles in March 2025, an increase of 268% from the same month last year. The vehicle deliveries surpassed 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.

For the first quarter of 2025, XPENG delivered 94,008 Smart EVs, representing a 331% increase compared to the same period last year.

In March 2025, XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the same time, XPENG expanded its global presence by entering the Indonesian market.

