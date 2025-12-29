XPENG Launches Vehicles in Qatar and Expands Global Footprint

A Chinese EV company XPeng Inc. XPEV has taken a significant step in expanding its global presence by launching its G9 and G6 SUV models in Qatar. It also displayed products from its flying car subsidiary, Aridge, and plans to unveil its P7+ model in Qatar soon.

Earlier this month, XPeng entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Mauritian Axess Limited and Qatar's Pioneer Motors to provide a smoother vehicle experience to customers. Qatar will serve as the key gateway for engaging global customers, showing the brand’s software, technologies and ADAS capabilities.

Qatar launch is a major step toward strengthening XPeng’s legacy in the Middle East and Africa with strong collaborations, new facilities anddeveloped service capacity. The partnership also represents the company’s first venture into East Africa.

XPeng views Mauritius as both a tourism and transit hub connecting Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, while also providing access to nearby East African and Indian Ocean markets. The cooperation would help the company better understand customer expectations across markets with differing regulatory and operating environments.

XPeng has increasingly shifted its focus toward the Middle East and Africa by announcing strategic market entries, partnerships and new facility openings.

As part of this effort, XPeng is investing in local infrastructure across the region. In the UAE, XPENG opened a flagship experience center in Abu Dhabi in December to raise brand awareness, support customer engagement and enhance user experience.

XPeng has opened a 400-square-meter showroom and a 2,000-square-meter service center in Egypt, marking its largest dedicated service center across the Middle East and Africa.

In October, the company launched an accessories warehouse in Dubai to provide parts and support for models like the G6 and G9. As XPeng continues to expand its regional presence, focus will likely shift to whether the new infrastructure can support long-term demand across markets with differing policy frameworks and customer buying behaviors.

XPEV’s revenues in the third quarter of 2025 totaled RMB20.38 billion (US$2.86 billion), up 101.8% from RMB10.10 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Total deliveries were 116,007 units in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 46,533 units in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 149.3% year over year.

The company’s global expansion continues at a rapid pace, with its overseas deliveries reaching 39,773 units between January and November 2025, reflecting a 95% year-over-year increase. Its sales and service network covers 52 countries and regions worldwide, with 321 overseas outlets fulfilling customers’ demands.

