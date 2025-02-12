XPENG Launches in the UK, Debuts Right-Hand Drive SUV G6 and Plans 20 Dealerships for 2025

XPENG launches in the UK with the G6 SUV, plans 20 dealerships, and emphasizes AI-driven electric mobility advancements.

XPENG has officially launched its operations in the UK, marking a significant step in its global expansion. The company announced the pre-sale of its first right-hand drive model, the XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, with prices starting at £39,990 and deliveries expected to begin in March 2025. In partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML), XPENG plans to establish 20 dealerships across the UK by 2025. The company emphasizes its AI-driven technology and innovative vehicle designs, positioning itself to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles in one of Europe's largest markets. With a commitment to sustainability and advanced mobility solutions, XPENG aims to enhance the driving experience through its cutting-edge features and plans for global expansion into over 60 countries by the end of 2025.

Potential Positives

XPENG officially enters the UK market, a significant step in its global expansion strategy, targeting one of the largest and most critical EV markets in Europe.

Launch of the XPENG G6, a right-hand-drive flagship SUV, with pre-orders available and deliveries expected to start in March 2025, indicating strong product introduction and consumer interest.

Plans to open 20 dealerships across the UK in partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML), enhancing local presence and customer support network.

Showcase of advanced AI-driven vehicles, positioning XPENG as a leader in innovative mobility solutions with a focus on smart, sustainable, and customizable driving experiences.

Potential Negatives

Entry into the UK market may face challenges due to established competitors and consumer preferences, potentially hindering sales performance.

Deliveries for the new XPENG G6 model are not scheduled to begin until March 2025, indicating a delayed market presence compared to competitors.

Heavy reliance on a partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML) could pose risks, as the company's reputation and performance will significantly impact XPENG's brand perception and market success in the UK.

FAQ

What models is XPENG launching in the UK?

XPENG is launching the XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, along with additional models such as the XPENG P7+, G9, and X9.

When will XPENG G6 deliveries start in the UK?

Deliveries of the XPENG G6 are set to begin in March 2025.

What is the starting price of the XPENG G6 in the UK?

The launch price of the XPENG G6 starts at £39,990.

How many dealerships are planned for XPENG in the UK?

XPENG plans to open 20 dealerships across the UK in partnership with International Motors Ltd in 2025.

What is XPENG's vision for future mobility?

XPENG aims to enhance mobility through AI-driven advancements, offering intuitive, safer, and highly customizable driving experiences.

XPENG officially enters the UK, strengthening its global footprint.



Showcases for the first time in the UK its AI-defined future mobility ecosystem from Smart EVs to flying car.



Right-hand-drive flagship SUV XPENG G6 on sale with launch price from £39,990, deliveries to start in March 2025.



20 dealerships set to open in the UK, 2025, through a partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML)







LONDON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a Chinese-born global-orientated high-tech automotive company, announces its official entry to the UK and kicks off the pre-sale of its first right-hand drive model. The ultra-smart all-electric mid-size coupe SUV, XPENG G6, marks a new milestone in one of the world's biggest automotive and EV markets.











A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.











XPENG Visual Asset Library











UK a key milestone in XPENG's global journey







“Our launch in the UK, in partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML), marks a significant step in XPENG’s European and global expansion,” said Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG. “We are excited to bring a new era of smarter, more sustainable mobility to the UK market and globally. With XPENG’s cutting-edge proprietary technology - ranging from futuristic design and impressive range to ultra-fast charging - we are confident that our vehicles will resonate with UK consumers, offering exceptional quality, innovation, and an outstanding driving experience.”





The UK is a crucial step in XPENG's internationalisation strategy. Not only has it become the largest EV market in Europe in 2024, but it is also one of the most significant right-hand-drive markets worldwide.







IML trusted reputation







With nearly 50 years of experience in vehicle distribution, XPENG's official distributor IML brings a trusted reputation and extensive market expertise. Together, XPENG and IML plan to open 20 dealerships across the UK in 2025, ensuring a strong local presence and a more widespread customer support network.





“We take great pride in partnering with an innovative brand like XPENG. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of electric mobility by providing market-leading vehicles and services. And we can’t wait to start our exciting journey with XPENG,” says William Brown, Managing Director of IML, UK.







XPENG reinforces vision of AI-defined smart mobility







With AI-driven advancements, XPENG aims to offer a more intuitive, safer, and highly customisable driving experience, enhancing convenience and personalisation for users.





At the launch event, XPENG showcased an impressive lineup of vehicles, offering a glimpse into the future of smart, mufti-dimensional mobility:







XPENG P7+, the world's first AI-defined vehicle



XPENG G6, Ultra Smart Coupe SUV



XPENG G9, Ultra Intelligent Flagship SUV



XPENT X9, Ultra Smart Large Seven-seater



eVTOL X2 flying car by XPENG AEROHT, an XPENG subsidiary and Asia's largest eVTOL company











As part of its UK debut, XPENG has opened pre-orders for its highly anticipated G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, with launch prices starting at £39,990 and deliveries to begin in March 2025.





The XPENG G6 combines high performance, cutting-edge technology, and zero tailpipe emissions, the XPENG G6 offers 800-volt supercharging and an extended driving range, meeting the evolving needs of UK and European consumers. Its next-generation operating systems and premium features will provide a seamless and integrated driving experience that sets a new benchmark in electric mobility for UK drivers.







XPENG’s commitment to global markets







Since entering the European market in Norway in 2021, XPENG has introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, now in the UK and with plans for more expansion.





Founded in 2014, XPENG has made its name as one of the fastest-growing high-tech automotive companies in the world and has delivered more than 620,000 Smart EVs across the globe.





In January 2025, XPENG announced two strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, Volkswagen and BP Pulse, to not only create a super-fast charging network but also explore cutting-edge solutions together. This further showcases XPENG's technological advancements and its ambition to innovate the mobility experience globally.





At the end of 2025, XPENG aims to expand its presence in more than 60 countries and regions.







Contacts:







For Media Enquiries:





XPENG PR Department





Email: pr@xiaopeng.com





Brian Wheeler





PR Manager





07789 663848







bwheeler@imgroup.co.uk









About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese born AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.





XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, please visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.







About International Motors Limited







IM Group companies operate in many different markets including Automotive, Property and Finance. The automotive division, International Motors Ltd (IML), is a leading and experienced player in the European automotive industry. With nearly 50 years of experience, IML is a distributor partner for renowned quality brands such as Subaru and Isuzu along with XPENG, GWM and Mitsubishi Motors in the UK aftersales business. IML operates all elements of distribution via its vehicle import and preparation facility located in Sheerness and provides aftersales assistance from its 240,000 sq. ft bonded parts and logistics warehouse facility in West Bromwich.



