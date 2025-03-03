XPENG Launches Operations in Indonesia in Partnership with Erajaya Active Lifestyle

XPENG enters Indonesia, launching localized production of the X9 and G6 models in partnership with Erajaya Active Lifestyle.

XPENG has officially entered the Indonesian market in collaboration with Erajaya Active Lifestyle, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. The company plans to begin localized production in Indonesia, starting with the electric vehicle models X9 and G6 in the second half of 2025. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in technology and consumer electronics to provide a unique user experience in Indonesia. XPENG is determined to utilize its expertise in AI-driven mobility to enhance the electric vehicle landscape in the country, with plans to establish a strong market presence and efficient supply chains. The collaboration aims to promote innovation in the smart electric vehicle sector and improve overall customer experience, positioning Indonesia as a key market in XPENG's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

XPENG's entry into the Indonesian market represents a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy, highlighting its commitment to growth in emerging markets.

The partnership with Erajaya Active Lifestyle aims to enhance market education for advanced smart EVs, potentially increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

XPENG's localized production strategy will allow for tailored offerings in the right-hand drive market, ensuring that products meet local consumer needs and preferences.

The introduction of the AI-driven X9 and G6 models showcases XPENG's technological innovation and commitment to delivering advanced mobility solutions in the region.

Entering a new market like Indonesia may present significant challenges, including navigating local regulations, established competition, and cultural differences in consumer preferences, which could impact XPENG's initial performance.

The partnership with Erajaya Active Lifestyle, while strategic, may raise concerns about XPENG's dependence on a local partner to establish market presence, potentially limiting direct control over operations and brand representation.

The announcement lacks specific details on financial projections or expected sales volumes in Indonesia, which could lead to skepticism from investors regarding the scalability and profitability of this expansion.

What new market is XPENG entering?

XPENG is officially entering the Indonesian market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion.

What models will XPENG produce in Indonesia?

XPENG plans to focus on the G6 and X9 models for local production in Indonesia.

Who is partnering with XPENG in Indonesia?

XPENG is partnering with Erajaya Active Lifestyle (ERAL) to support its entry into the Indonesian market.

When will XPENG start local production in Indonesia?

XPENG will begin its localized production strategy in the second half of 2025.

What is XPENG's goal in the Indonesian market?

XPENG aims to introduce cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and enhance the user experience in Indonesia.

XPENG officially enters the Indonesian market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion, supported by Erajaya Active Lifestyle (ERAL).









XPENG will initiate its localized production strategy starting with Indonesia, focusing on the X9 and G6 models in the second half of 2025.









XPENG and ERAL will establish a strong alliance, leveraging their combined strengths in smart technology, consumer electronics, and premium lifestyle to deliver an innovative model of "globalized technology with localized experience."







JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading Chinese high-tech automotive company, proudly announces its official entry into the Indonesian market. This strategic collaboration aims to introduce XPENG's cutting-edge electric vehicle technology to Indonesian consumers, leveraging ERAL's established market presence and retail expertise to ensure a seamless ownership experience.















A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.









Initiating XPENG's Localized Production Strategy







XPENG plans to begin local production in Indonesia, focusing initially on the G6 and X9 models, designed specifically for the right-hand drive market. This strategy demonstrates a shift towards a more integrated, localized approach. By localizing production and integrating supply chains, XPENG aims to create a community of shared interests in global markets through technology, production capacity, and ecosystem partnerships. This will enable the company to provide more efficient, customized solutions to Indonesian consumers as well as other key markets.







The Next Growth Engine Markets for XPENG







As Southeast Asia's largest new car market at the million-unit level and a high-potential market, XPENG aims to build Indonesia and other markets in the APAC region into its next growth engine, propelling its global success.





At the launch event, XPENG unveiled its 2025 product lineup for Indonesia, featuring the X9 and G6. Both models exemplify XPENG's commitment to AI-driven innovation, intelligent mobility, and high-performance driving, offering a smarter, more connected, and convenient experience for users.







Globalized Technology and Localized Experience







XPENG is not only democratizing technology globally but also democratizing user experiences worldwide. To create a unique user experience in the Indonesian market, XPENG is forging a deep partnership with the Erajaya Group, leveraging both parties' strengths in smart technology, consumer electronics, and premium lifestyle brands.





"XPENG seeks partners who share the same vision and dreams. Erajaya Active Lifestyle is such a 'new-force' in Indonesia and a perfect fit for XPENG locally," said Brian Gu at the event.





As a leading player in Indonesia's high-end technology and consumer electronics sector, Erajaya represents top global brands, including DJI drones and premium lifestyle products. Under Erajaya's leadership, DJI has already built a strong technological reputation and market presence in Indonesia. Building on this advantage, XPENG and Erajaya will work together to drive market education for advanced smart EVs and enhance the user experience.





"Erajaya Active Lifestyle is proud to be at the forefront of XPENG's journey in Indonesia. Our deep understanding of the local market and commitment to innovation-driven brands position us uniquely to support XPENG's growth," said Djohan Sutanto, CEO of Erajaya Active Lifestyle. "Together, we are introducing a new era of smart, sustainable mobility in Indonesia, with an emphasis on customer experience and service excellence."





With this launch, XPENG and ERAL are set to redefine Indonesia's EV landscape, delivering a smarter, more connected, and more sustainable mobility experience for consumers.







About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese born AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.





XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, please visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.









About Erajaya Active Lifestyle:









PT Sinar Eka Selaras Tbk (ticker code: ERAL) or Erajaya Active Lifestyle is a company focus to sales, distribution, and retail network operator of active lifestyle. This also includes Internet of Things (IoT) and its ecosystem, lifestyle gadget, smart home and active fashion. Recently, ERAL has been trusted to represent global brand representative of Apple, DJI, Garmin, IT (Immersive Tech), Lamina, Loops, Marshall, Nothing, OPPO, Samsung, SHOKZ dan many more. Until the end of September 2024, ERAL operates 145 retail outlets under Urban Republic, Garmin Brand Stores, DJI Experiences Store, JD Sports, ASICS and more. Since 8 August 2023, ERAL officially listed at Indonesia stock exchange. For more information about Erajaya Active Lifestyle, please visit



https://www.ses.id.









For more information, please contact:







Marsha Karindra





Corporate Communications Erajaya Group





Email: marsha.karindra@erajaya.com;



talktous@erajaya.com







XPENG PR Department





Email:



pr@xiaopeng.com





