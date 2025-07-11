XPENG Launches New G6 and G9 Electric SUVs in Europe, Promising Industry-Leading Charging Speeds and Advanced Technology

XPENG has launched its G6 and G9 electric vehicles in Europe, featuring advanced charging, safety, and luxury design.

XPENG has officially launched its new G6 and G9 electric vehicles in Europe, introducing advanced technology, innovative design, and exceptional performance. Both models are equipped with industry-leading charging capabilities, with the G6 offering 451 kW and the G9 remarkably reaching 525 kW, allowing for rapid charging from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes. They feature a full-domain 800V architecture and the 5C Supercharging AI Battery, ensuring high efficiency with range capabilities of up to 585 km (G9) and 535 km (G6). With a focus on safety, comfort, and luxury, both models incorporate advanced interior designs and state-of-the-art driver-assistance technologies powered by NVIDIA and Qualcomm chipsets. The G6, designed for sporty appeal, boasts a spacious and luxurious interior, while the flagship G9 emphasizes refinement and technology, aiming to redefine the electric vehicle experience. Orders are now being taken in select European countries, with deliveries expected to start in late summer 2025.

Official sales start for new XPENG G6 and G9 in Europe, expanding the brand's market presence.

Both models feature industry-leading charging capabilities, achieving 10% to 80% charge in just 12 minutes, which enhances convenience for customers.

Introduces advanced safety features including a bulletproof-level battery and an innovative structural safety framework, emphasizing commitment to consumer safety.

Equipped with cutting-edge AI technology and advanced driver-assistance systems, improving the overall driving experience and mobility solutions.

While emphasizing technological advancements, the press release lacks details on the company's market competition and pricing strategy in Europe, which are critical for understanding its competitive positioning.

The mention of “bulletproof-level battery” and extreme durability might raise concerns regarding the necessity and relevance of such features for the average consumer, potentially alienating some of the target market.

The press release does not address any potential challenges in the supply chain or production capacity as the company ramps up sales in Europe, which could impact customer deliveries and satisfaction.

What are the key features of the new XPENG G6 and G9?

The new XPENG G6 and G9 feature industry-leading charging speeds, advanced powertrain technology, and luxurious designs specifically tailored for the European market.

How fast can the XPENG G6 and G9 charge?

The XPENG G6 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes at a peak power of 451 kW, while the G9 achieves 525 kW.

What is the range of the XPENG G6 and G9?

The XPENG G9 offers up to 585 km of WLTP range, while the G6 provides a maximum range of 535 km.

When are the new XPENG G6 and G9 available in Europe?

The XPENG G6 and G9 are now available for order across multiple European countries, with deliveries beginning at the end of summer 2025.

What safety features do the XPENG G6 and G9 have?

Both models incorporate a bulletproof-level battery and a 4-3-4 structural safety framework, ensuring maximum safety even in extreme conditions.

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XPEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eugene Hsiao from Macquarie set a target price of $24.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Nick Lai from JP Morgan set a target price of $31.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ming Hsun Lee from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Jeff Chung from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Paul Gong from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 02/24/2025

Full Release







Today marks the Official Sales Start in Europe for new XPENG G6 and G9.











Redefining performance, design, and intelligent technology for the next generation of electric vehicles.











Both new XPENG G6 and G9 make bold statements as fastest charging EVs in their classes with industry-leading charging power of respectably 451 kW for G6 and stunning 525 kW for G9.











Both G9 and G6 are equipped with industry-leading powertrain technology, including the 5C Supercharging AI Battery and full-domain 800V architecture across all trims.











Charges from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes.











New car configurator helps customers to choose their future XPENG better.









AMSTERDAM, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a global leader in smart electric vehicles driven by cutting-edge AI and innovation, has officially opened the order books for its fully renewed Ultra Smart Coupe SUV G6 and Ultra Smart Premium SUV G9 in Europe.





Marking a bold leap forward, the new XPENG G6 and new XPENG G9 are complete model overhauls. With new G9 and G6, XPENG is setting new standards in charging speed, technology innovation, and intelligent design. These next-generation EVs bring a bold fusion of performance, sustainability, and premium features, tailored for the European market.









New XPENG G6 & G9 Open Order Books











Revolutionary Charging and Green Battery Tech







Built on XPENG’s next-generation full-domain 800V architecture, both models feature ultra-fast charging capabilities. Both G9 and G6 are equipped with industry-leading powertrain technology, including the 5C Supercharging AI Battery and full-domain 800V architecture across all trims. At the heart of both models is XPENG’s pioneering lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery - free from rare earth minerals - paired with an industry-leading 800V high-voltage platform.





The new XPENG G6 and G9 now offer best-in-class charging: 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes, with the G9 peaking at 525 kW and G6 at 451 kW.





Also, range anxiety is not an issue. With up to 585 km (for G9) and 535 km (for G6) of WLTP range, both models deliver high efficiency.









XPENG’s Next-generation Full-domain 800V Architecture











Ultimate Safety and Durability







Safety remains a cornerstone of XPENG’s philosophy. Both the new G6 and G9 feature a bulletproof-level battery protected by a 4-3-4 structural safety framework and ballistic-grade armor, capable of withstanding extreme conditions - including 1,000°C heat and 80 tons of side-crush pressure. Additionally, the battery lifespan has been increased by 30%, meeting the most stringent safety standards.









4-3-4 Structural Safety Framework











XPENG G6: Revolutionary Design Enhancements







The new XPENG G6 (dimensions: 4758 length, 1920 width 1650 height) blends bold design with smart aerodynamics. Key updates include a full-width 1942 mm Starlight Wing LED light bar, integrated turn signals, a cleaner rear diffuser, and a matte gray XPENG logo re-positioned from the bonnet to the hood. The wheel arches are now body-coloured, and the new ‘Ducktail’ rear design adds 5 mm to the vehicle’s length while enhancing stance and road presence.









New XPENG G6









Inside the new XPENG G6, the cabin is blessed with premium materials and next-generation comfort. Updates include: New wood-grain dash trim, suede-effect ceiling, redesigned speaker covers, softer wireless charging panels, updated A- and B-pillar materials, upgraded 9 inch digital inner rear-view mirror for Long Range and Performance trim versions and a newly designed steering wheel.





A new interior colour theme — Dark Gray — complements the sleek dashboard, newly designed ambient lights on door panels and front dashboard, and capacitive steering wheel, creating a modern and luxurious atmosphere.







Unrivalled Space and Comfort







Designed for maximum comfort, the XPENG G6 features class-leading headroom, legroom, and a panoramic star roof. The front seats are equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, while rear seats offer a class-leading 12-level recline, ensuring sofa-like comfort.









New XPENG G6 Interior









Cargo capacity is equally impressive: 571 liters in the standard trunk and up to 1,374 liters with rear seats folded. A large center armrest box accommodates up to five bottles. Additional comfort features include: XPENG Heat Boost Technology, which warms the cabin efficiently in the winter without additional energy use; standard heated seats across all rows, with larger cushions and improved backrest heating; ventilated front seats with massage function; and a high-efficiency heat pump (standard across all trims), capable of heating both the cabin and battery from -20°C to +40°C in just over 4 minutes - reducing energy loss in cold conditions.







XPENG G9: Designed for Maximum Comfort and Luxury







Designed for maximum comfort, the new XPENG G9 features class-leading headroom, legroom, and a panoramic star roof. The front seats are equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, while rear seats offer sofa-like comfort. It’s a flagship SUV with ideal proportions (measurements: 4891/1937/1680 mm with a 2998 mm wheelbase). Cargo capacity is equally impressive: 660 liters in the standard trunk and up to 1,576 liters with rear seats folded. With the additional 71 liters in the frunk, the new XPENG G9 offers more than enough comfort and practicality for the whole family.









New XPENG G9











The Interior Showcases Craftsmanship and Smart Technology







Inside, the new XPENG G9 redefines the luxury EV experience. The cabin is a showcase of tranquility, craftsmanship, and smart technology. Available in four sophisticated interior themes — including the new Coffee — the interior offers an elevated sense of serenity, with 95% of surfaces wrapped in soft-touch materials. Class-leading seats incorporate Nappa leather, 26 mm slow-rebound foam, and a 12-layer ergonomic design.





A 10-point Shiatsu massage system, co-developed with orthopedic specialists, is available throughout the cabin. Rear seat passengers enjoy fully electric reclining functions, as well as heating, ventilation, massage, the largest vanity mirror in the segment, and a 14.96-inch entertainment screen.





Driving refinement is enhanced through a segment-exclusive suspension system that blends top-class engineering precision. The Performance grade offers up to 100 mm of adjustable ride height thanks to the air suspensions, 50% stiffness variability, and 30% improved cornering stability.







Sports Car-Class Braking System







XPENG’s proprietary Taichi hydraulic bushings, Bosch IPB brake-by-wire system, and domain-specific EPB controller deliver precise handling and sports car-class braking performance, with stopping distances of just 33.9 meters from 100 km/h.





Acoustic comfort reaches new heights in the new XPENG G9, with interior noise levels as low as 35 dB when static and 53.9 dB in motion. A segment-first triple-silver panoramic glass roof blocks 99.99% of UV radiation and lowers cabin temperatures by up to 8°C, ensuring optimal comfort in all conditions.





Every new XPENG G9 is equipped with the NVIDIA Orin-X processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset as standard, offering true fully automated parking, reverse tracking, and remote summon capabilities. This advanced driver assistance suite can be controlled via smartphone, smart key, or the in-vehicle interface.





The all-new Black Edition is a special edition with black exterior, brake calipers and blacked-out detailing.





The new XPENG G9 is now available for order across Europe, with customer deliveries beginning in the coming months.







Advanced Technology and Driving Intelligence







Both models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset and NVIDIA Orin-X processors, powering immersive digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems. From fully automated parking to voice-controlled functions, the XPENG G6 and XPENG G9 push the boundaries of AI mobility.







Availability







Both the new XPENG G6 and XPENG G9 are now available for order in France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, with deliveries beginning at the end of the summer of 2025.





The new XPENG G6 will make its dynamic public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10-13, 2025), offering a glimpse into the future of electrified performance.





For more information, please visit



XPENG’s official website



.







About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates UW offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.





XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.







Contacts:







For Media Enquiries:





XPENG PR Department





Email:



pr@xiaopeng.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef2f6aa2-fe67-4759-9d60-6f73547a1ad7









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51b6b390-858d-434b-9100-d4ab25b57a29









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea7a6ab3-fc05-49ac-ae94-e6491b258653









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c5e7893-11f6-4ac1-a155-40acacd44689









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4033fd7-be84-4412-8762-4ceca5524556









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0ad589d-3842-4913-b338-fe9e0cc3b2fd





