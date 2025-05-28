XPENG Launches MONA M03 Max, Delivering City-Level ADAS at an Accessible Price Point

XPENG launches MONA M03 Max, offering advanced ADAS and premium features at an accessible price point in the Chinese EV market.

XPENG Motors has launched the MONA M03 Max, an all-electric hatchback sedan priced at US$20,000 (RMB 150,000), which brings advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to a more affordable market segment. This model utilizes XPENG's AI Turing Smart Driving technology, offering top-tier autonomous driving capabilities similar to those found in its premium vehicles. The MONA series aims to democratize intelligent driving, featuring a dual NVIDIA Orin-X chipset for high computing power and enhanced safety features. The upgraded AI Tianji System 5.7.0 provides over 300 additional functions, significantly improving voice interaction and vehicle control. With upgraded comfort features, a substantial driving range, and advanced audio systems, the MONA M03 Max intends to redefine expectations for A-class electric vehicles, making smart mobility accessible to a broader audience.

Potential Positives

XPENG launches the MONA M03 Max, making advanced driving assistance systems accessible in the US$20,000 price segment, highlighting the company's commitment to democratizing intelligent driving technology.

The MONA M03 series achieved a significant milestone with 120,000 units delivered, demonstrating rapid production success and setting records among Chinese EV startups.

The MONA M03 Max features the self-developed AI Turing Smart Driving System, offering high-level AI-assisted driving capabilities without additional costs or subscriptions, enhancing its value proposition in the EV market.

The upgraded AI Tianji System 5.7.0 introduces over 300 new features and drastically improves voice interaction capabilities, setting a new standard for user experience in vehicles within its price range.

Potential Negatives

The launch of MONA M03 Max may create price pressure within the competitive EV market, impacting profit margins and positioning against other manufacturers in the under $20,000 segment.

The announcement emphasizes a strong reliance on advanced technology, which might raise concerns regarding the scalability and reliability of the sophisticated features included in the vehicle.

XPENG's statement of being a leader in AI mobility may face scrutiny if the MONA M03 Max fails to deliver on the promised capabilities or if user experiences do not align with the features advertised.

FAQ

What is the price of the XPENG MONA M03 Max?

The XPENG MONA M03 Max is priced at US$20,000 / RMB 150,000, making it an accessible choice for consumers.

What advanced features does the MONA M03 Max offer?

The MONA M03 Max features the AI Turing Smart Driving System, offering city-level ADAS and an immersive smart cockpit.

How does the MONA M03 Max's driving range compare?

The MONA M03 Max offers two range options: 600 km and 502 km, ensuring diverse configurations for users.

What technology powers the MONA M03 Max's smart driving?

It is powered by dual NVIDIA Orin-X chipsets providing 508 TOPS of computing power for advanced real-time processing.

What accolades has the MONA M03 received?

The MONA M03 was awarded the 2024 Car of the Year by China's Xuanyuan Award for its impressive features and performance.

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XPEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eunice Lee from Bernstein set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Eugene Hsiao from Macquarie set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

Full Release





"MONA" stands for



Made of New AI



, reflecting XPENG's mission to deliver next-gen AI technology to mainstream customers















BEIJING, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, has officially launched the all electric hatchback sedan MONA M03 Max in China.





Since the debut of the MONA M03 Pro in August 2024 and the start of deliveries in September, the model has hit a major milestone: 120,000 units delivered as of May 2025 — achieving the fastest production pace among XPENG models and setting a new speed record among Chinese EV startups.





Priced in the US$20,000 / RMB 150,000 segment in China, the MONA M03 was awarded the 2024 Car of the Year by China's Xuanyuan Award.





With AI innovation as its driving force, the MONA M03 Max brings industry-leading intelligent driving capabilities to the mainstream market. Combining class-leading advanced ADAS, a premium smart cockpit, and high-end smart features typically found in vehicles priced over RMB 200,000, the MONA M03 Max challenges conventional expectations of A-class vehicles — and ushers in a new era of truly accessible, high-level intelligent driving.







XPENG Mona M03 Max — Launch Press Kit









Introducing MONA M03 Max: A-Class EV with Cutting-Edge AI Co-pilot







XPENG brings its industry-leading autonomous driving technology to the MONA series, delivering premium ADAS performance through identical computing power and unified software architecture - making cutting-edge smart driving accessible to all and achieving true technology democratization.





Now, equipped with XPENG’s fully self-developed AI Turing Smart Driving System, the M03 Max delivers high-level AI assisted driving with no added cost or subscriptions — making smart mobility truly accessible on all public roads in China.





Built for nationwide usability, the M03 Max is powered by a class-first dual NVIDIA Orin-X chipsets, offering 508 TOPS of computing power — four times that of segment peers — to support robust, real-time processing and safety redundancy.





The AI Turing Smart Driving System integrates perception, decision-making, and control into one unified architecture, enhanced by 27 high-precision sensors and class-leading ultra-HD Surround Reality (SR) Display with panorama updates of road conditions. It can accurately detect over 50 road elements, from traffic signs to complex obstacles.





The MONA M03 Max enables seamless Human-AI Co-pilot: the vehicle and driver share control intuitively, with no system disengagement during steering inputs. It also features class-leading smart parking functions — including tight-space parking and point-to-point assisted driving — with no route or scenario limitations.







XPENG MONA M03 Max Debuts AI Tianji 5.7.0 Smart Cockpit







The XPENG MONA M03 Max takes its intelligent cockpit to new heights with the debut of the upgraded AI Tianji System 5.7.0. Compared to the MONA M03 launched earlier in 2024, the new system adds over 300 new features. Empowered by XPENG's self-developed XGPT large language model, voice interaction becomes more seamless than ever — expanding scenario coverage by 30% and enabling voice control for over 90% of the vehicle's functions. This delivers an experience that outperforms even premium models priced above RMB 200,000.





Version 5.7.0 delivers ultra-fast response times, with average voice-command latency as low as 0.9 seconds — most commands execute in under a second.





The MONA M03 Max also boasts the largest display in its segment — a 15.6-inch center screen — paired with 18 speakers in a 7.1.4 surround-sound layout, creating a fully immersive "music cockpit" that sets a new benchmark in audio quality and in-cabin ambience for its class.







Premium-Level Features Above RMB 200,000: Comfort. Convenience. Range. All Upgraded.







The XPENG MONA M03 Max raises the bar with a host of premium-level upgrades — delivering a more personalized, comfortable, and practical driving experience typically found in vehicles well above its price class.





For enhanced comfort, the driver seat now features a tri-zone lumbar support system with a soothing massage function. The upgraded massage area is 30% larger than standard lumbar supports, providing noticeably improved back relief.





Design-wise, the side mirrors have been upgraded to a frameless, minimalist style — integrating heating, auto-folding, memory, and reverse tilt functions. A built-in blue indicator light for assisted driving strikes the perfect balance between form and function.





In terms of driving range, the MONA M03 Max continues to push boundaries. The Max variant offers two range options — 600 km and 502 km — while the Plus variant provides 620 km and 515 km versions. These diversified configurations ensure there’s a perfect fit for every type of user.







About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.





To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.





XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, please visit





https://www.xpeng.com/





.











