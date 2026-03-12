XPeng to Launch VLA 2.0 Autonomous Driving Platform in 2027

XPeng Inc. XPEV announced that its second-generation Vision-Language-Action autonomous driving system, VLA 2.0, is scheduled for global deployment starting in 2027, marking an important development in intelligent driving technology. Volkswagen VWAGY has been selected as the inaugural launch partner for VLA 2.0 in the China market, signaling the beginning of the platform’s commercial adoption.

The shift to VLA 2.0 marks a major advancement in AI-driven driving. Unlike traditional models that use a vision-language-action pipeline, VLA 2.0 adopts an end-to-end vision-to-action architecture, directly converting perception into driving decisions. This reduces reliance on high-definition maps and rigid rules, enabling faster and more human-like responses in complex environments.

Initial testing showed strong performance in dense urban environments and mixed-traffic situations, with driving efficiency improving 23%. The system can detect and respond to complicated road scenarios, such as erratic vehicles, accident zones, uneven surfaces and narrow lanes. It also supports operation across various environments, including campus roads, rural dirt routes, and non-navigable paths, delivering a continuous assisted-driving experience that mimics experienced human drivers.

Per He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO at XPeng, VLA 2.0 is its first system designed to achieve full autonomous driving and is expected to evolve rapidly. The company believes full autonomy could arrive within one to three years, making it a natural part of everyday travel. Robotaxis equipped with the technology have already begun supervised public-road testing in China, with trial operations expected to start later this year ahead of broader deployment.

The AI foundation model behind VLA 2.0 is designed to extend beyond passenger vehicles and support multiple embodied AI applications. These include robotaxi fleets, humanoid robots, and modular flying vehicles, forming part of XPeng’s broader Physical AI strategy. The company also plans overseas road validation under diverse international driving conditions, with activation in each market dependent on regulatory approval.

XPeng will release the XOS 5.8.7 over-the-air update for European customers. The update brings refinements to adaptive cruise control and lane-centering functions to minimize unnecessary braking and steering oscillations. Additional improvements include enhanced system stability, stronger CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, optimized interface language displays and faster software update speeds.

XPeng’s VLA 2.0 reflects the company’s continued focus on advancing autonomous driving through next-generation AI technology and global deployment efforts. The initiative signals a broader move toward integrating intelligent systems across mobility and emerging AI-powered platforms.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

XPeng stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY and Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 79 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

