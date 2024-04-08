XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) standing at $7.38, reflecting a -0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 22.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 7.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion, which would represent changes of +25.6% and +62.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.04% lower. Right now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

