XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) reached $8.92, with a -0.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 38.52% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.29, indicating a 21.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.4% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.