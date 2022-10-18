XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $8.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 107.41%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.55 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, which would represent changes of -80.23% and +47.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



