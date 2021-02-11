XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $47.13, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 8, 2021.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.81% lower. XPEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

