XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $22.06, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2022. On that day, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$2.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1142.86%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.69 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion, which would represent changes of -329.07% and +77.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

