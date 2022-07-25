XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $24.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $5.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -65.12% and +81.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.