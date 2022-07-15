XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $29.54, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.76% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $5.94 billion, which would represent changes of -65.12% and +81.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

