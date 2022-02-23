XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $34.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

