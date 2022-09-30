XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $11.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 9.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.23, down 1466.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.82 per share and revenue of $5.2 billion, which would represent changes of -344.19% and +59.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

