XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) reached $17.95, with a -0.11% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.72, down 100% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.68 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.48% and +3.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.