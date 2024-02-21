XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $9.08, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.29, showcasing a 21.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.7% decrease. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

