XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $17.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.62% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 15, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.72, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.69 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

