XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $26.69, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 25.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.

XPEV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.79% and +116.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. XPEV is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

