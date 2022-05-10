XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $20.27, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 16.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 23, 2022.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.30 per share and revenue of $6.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -51.16% and +86.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

