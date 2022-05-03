XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $25.62, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 13.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $6.09 billion, which would represent changes of -53.49% and +86.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

