XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $24.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $6.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.49% and +86.5%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.35% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions

