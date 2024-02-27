XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $9.38, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.36% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 19, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.29, reflecting a 21.62% increase from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.7% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

