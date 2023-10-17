XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) ended the recent trading session at $15.38, demonstrating a +0.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 16.85% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.72, marking a 100% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.69 per share and a revenue of $4.14 billion, signifying shifts of -18.18% and +3.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

