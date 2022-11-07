XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $7.91, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, down 70.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion, which would represent changes of -72.09% and +46.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% higher within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

