XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $15.04, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 40.92% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, up 30.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion, which would represent changes of +1.4% and +7.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

