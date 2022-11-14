XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $8.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.42%.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 30, 2022. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 70.37%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion, which would represent changes of -72.09% and +46.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% higher. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

