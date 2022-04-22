XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $23.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $6.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.49% and +86.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.35% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

