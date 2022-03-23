XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $29.08, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 28, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.69% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.