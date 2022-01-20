XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $44.61, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

