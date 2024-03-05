XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) standing at $9.15, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.65%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.29, marking a 21.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.99% higher. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.